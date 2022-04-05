U.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit

The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo - RC2QXS9RNORR

Law firms Kpmg Llp The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Tuesday said it has sanctioned KPMG LLP's former vice chair of audit for his role in a high-profile leak of information from the accounting industry oversight body.

The PCAOB fined Scott Marcello $100,000, its largest ever penalty against an individual, for failing to reasonably supervise KPMG personnel who engaged in a scheme to illegally obtain and use confidential PCAOB information, the board said in a statement. The settlement marked the first time the PCAOB has imposed sanctions for "failure reasonably to supervise," it said.

During Marcello's tenure as KPMG's vice chair of audit from July 2015 until April 2017, several of Marcello's subordinates including his direct report obtained confidential lists of upcoming audits, which they used to help pass PCAOB inspections. Marcelo failed to take appropriate action after learning in early 2016 that personnel had obtained the highly confidential information, the board said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KPMG did not respond to request for comment, and Marcello could not be reached immediately for comment.

PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said the "first of its kind" disciplinary action was a sign of the board's commitment to sanctioning top-level personnel at the largest firms.

In 2019, KPMG paid a civil penalty for illicit use of the PCAOB data and cheating on training exams. Former employees from KPMG were found guilty of taking part in the scheme after charges were unveiled in 2018.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Prentice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.