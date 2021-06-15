U.S. accuses California nursing homes of kickback scheme

REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Former exec blew the whistle in 2015

(Reuters) - The federal government has intervened in a lawsuit accusing a California skilled nursing facility operator of paying kickbacks, in the form of sham directorships, to doctors in exchange for referrals.

In a complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors said that Paksn Inc, its co-owner Prema Thekkek and related entities violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, leading to fraudulent claims being submitted to government health insurance programs.

The case began in 2015 as a whistleblower complaint by a former Paksn executive, Trilochan Singh. Stephen Garcia of Garcia and Artigliere, a lawyer for Singh, and Nicole Van Dyk of Bird Marella, a lawyer for the defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Illegal financial arrangements with physicians can improperly influence the type and amount of healthcare that is provided to patients," Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department's Civil Division said in a statement. "The department is committed to redressing the corrupting influence of kickbacks on the medical decision‑making of providers participating in federal health care programs."

The lawsuit focuses on seven Paksn skilled nursing facilities in California. Singh and the government claim that the defendants hired doctors as directors, purportedly to provide administrative services, but in fact paid them for patient referrals.

The government alleges that the defendants explicitly tied the directors' compensation to the volume of referrals and terminated them if they did not deliver, citing internal emails. For example, it said, a Paksn employee said in an email in 2012 that he had told doctors that "if we don't get patients we are not going to pay them," and that "they are promising at least 10 patients for $2000 per month."

On another occasion, Singh wrote that he was "planning to say goodbye" to a doctor who was not providing the desired referrals, according to the complaint.

The government is seeking treble damages based on the amounts improperly paid by government health insurance programs, though it did not specify an amount.

The case is United States of America et al v. Paksn Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 15-cv-09064.

For the government: Rohith Srinivas of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division

For Singh: Stephen Garcia of Garcia and Artigliere

For defendants: Nicole Van Dyk of Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow