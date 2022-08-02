U.S. agency heads can't review extended bargaining agreements - court

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Related documents Continuance clause for a labor contract just preserves status quo, court said

Does not trigger agency heads' power to make changes

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down a federal labor board's Trump-era guidance that made it easier for federal agencies to make changes to union contracts that are extended beyond their expiration dates while a new agreement is being negotiated.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit sided with three major federal-worker unions that challenged the Federal Labor Relations Authority's 2020 guidance, which said agency heads can review and alter bargaining agreements that are subject to "continuance clauses."

Continuance clauses, which are common, allow unions or agencies to unilaterally extend the terms of bargaining agreements pending negotiations on a new contract. Once new contracts are reached, agency heads must review them to ensure none of the provisions conflict with agency rules.

The D.C. Circuit said that because continuation clauses merely preserve the status quo, rather than executing new agreements, they do not trigger agencies' review powers.

The FLRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which had intervened in the case in support of the guidance.

The USDA in 2020 asked the FLRA for guidance on whether an agency head's review powers apply when an expiring collective bargaining agreement is extended through a continuance clause.

The FLRA in a 2-1 decision said such review was allowed because an extension of a bargaining agreement amounts to the execution of a new agreement. The FLRA further ruled that when continuance clauses take effect, agencies may begin enforcing new regulations that were not included in the original agreement.

Three of the largest federal-sector unions challenged the guidance at the D.C. Circuit, which struck it down on Tuesday.

The Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute gives agency heads review power over bargaining agreements only when they are first executed, and not merely when their terms are extended, the court said.

"An agreement with a continuance clause is simply a contract that expires on the later of a date certain or the adoption of a successor agreement," Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao.

The case is National Treasury Employees Union v. FLRA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-1400.

For the unions: Kathryn Bailey of the National Treasury Employees Union

For the FLRA: Deputy Solicitor Rebecca Osborne

For the USDA: Joseph Busa of the U.S. Department of Justice

