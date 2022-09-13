U.S. appeals court nominee Freeman fails in rare setback

Arianna Freeman, a nominee to serve as a judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on March 2, 2022, in Washington, D.C. U.S. Senate/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The confirmation of federal defender Arianna Freeman to a U.S. appeals court narrowly failed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, a rare setback for Democrats as they push to approve President Joe Biden's judicial nominees before the November midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York voted against Freeman in a procedural move that will allow the body to reconsider her nomination to serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at a later date. She is poised to become the first Black woman on the Philadelphia-based appeals court.

She is the first judicial nominee during the Biden administration to require reconsideration, a Senate judiciary aide told Reuters.

Freeman's confirmation failed with a vote of 47-50. Two Democratic Senators — Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — and Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana did not vote.

In the event of a 50-50 tie, Vice President Kamala Harris could cast the deciding vote for Freeman's confirmation.

“The reality finally arose that the Democrats need all 50 on hand sometimes to carry a nomination,” said federal judiciary expert Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. “There’s no room for error.”

Messages left for representatives of the three senators were not immediately returned.

Freeman did not immediately respond to a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

The Senate so far has confirmed 80 judicial candidates put forward by Biden, who has prioritized diversifying the federal bench.

Freeman, a lawyer at the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania since 2009, was nominated in January, but her path to approval slowed after the Senate Judiciary Committee in April deadlocked on her candidacy.

She was among the Biden administration's 34 judicial nominees who have served as public defenders, according to the progressive group Alliance for Justice — a record number, stemming from a push to increase not just the bench's racial and gender diversity but also appoint judges with under-represented professional backgrounds.

Freeman's work as a court-appointed defense lawyer led to opposition from Republicans, including one of her two home-state senators, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who refused to return a so-called "blue slip" backing her.

Toomey's failure to return a blue slip, a piece of paper used by the Senate Judiciary Committee to solicit views of home state senators of nominees, at one time would have doomed her nomination.

But the committee under Democratic Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois has been following a policy the GOP adopted during the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump of not requiring "blue slips" for circuit court nominees.

Freeman during the March hearing defended her work as a court-appointed lawyer for defendants who could not afford one, saying she believed "the justice system works best when both sides have quality representation."

Reporting by Mike Scarcella

