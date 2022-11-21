U.S. appeals court overturns ex-Aegerion sales rep's fraud conviction

Summary

BOSTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc sales representative accused of defrauding insurers into paying for the company's expensive cholesterol drug and stealing doctors' identities to do so.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found a trial judge deprived Mark Moffett of his constitutional right to a trial by jury by directly referencing some of the prosecution's evidence against him on a verdict form used by jurors.

The verdict form referred to exhibit numbers for each piece of evidence prosecutors said constituted the "wire" of the wire fraud counts against Moffett and "use" of someone's means of identification for the aggravated identity theft counts against him.

U.S. District Judge William Young had invited prosecutors to select exhibits that could be identified on the verdict form in relation to the relevant count despite defense objections that it was for the jury to assess what evidence proved the charges.

Chief 1st U.S. Circuit Judge David Barron said the novel verdict form Young drafted "invaded the jury's power over factfinding by overemphasizing certain of the government's evidence in a manner that was contrary to Moffett's interests."

He said for each count, an "especially salient" piece of evidence relied upon by the prosecution was singled out with no references to other evidence that Moffett highlighted at trial in his defense to those same charges.

"He is now, again, presumed innocent," Moffett's lawyers, Martin Weinberg and Michael Pabian, said in a joint statement.

It will be up to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins whether to retry Moffett. A spokesperson said her office is reviewing the decision.

Moffett, who was sentenced last year to 4-1/2 years in prison, was one of three people to face charges stemming from a U.S. Justice Department investigation into Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Aegerion's improper marketing of Juxtapid.

Aegerion pleaded guilty in 2018 to misbranding Juxtapid after agreeing to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil probes.

The FDA approved Juxtapid in 2012 for the limited use of treating high cholesterol in people with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a rare genetic disease, and limited its approved uses given the risk of side effects like liver damage.

Prosecutors said Aegerion nonetheless promoted the drug for off-label purposes and that Moffett from 2014 to 2015 convinced doctors to prescribe Juxtapid for patients with high cholesterol without the rare condition.

In order to defraud Medicare and private insurers to paying for the drug for non-approved uses, Moffett obtained fraudulent prescriptions, falsified patient test results and forged doctors' signatures, prosecutors said.

The case is U.S. v. Moffett, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1075.

For the United States: Karen Eisenstadt of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Moffett: Michael Pabian of Michael Pabian Law Office and Martin Weinberg of Martin G. Weinberg PC

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston











