U.S. appeals court to reconsider if citizen journalist can sue over arrest

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday said it would reconsider whether a citizen journalist in Texas can sue over her arrest for asking police questions, marking the latest twist in a case that has already divided parts the court's conservative faction.

The full New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it would revisit its 2-1 decision reviving Priscilla Villarreal's lawsuit against Laredo, Texas, police officers, county prosecutors and the city over her 2017 arrest.

That earlier panel decision was authored by U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho, a conservative appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump who has made headlines for his off-the-bench crusades about "cancel culture" and law school campus free speech.

JT Morris, a lawyer for Villarreal with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said his organization will continue defending her First Amendment rights. "Asking public officials a question is not a crime," he said.

Lawyers for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Villarreal is one of Laredo's most popular news sources, according to Ho, with 120,000-plus people following her Facebook page where she regularly reports on crime, events and government.

She was charged with two felony counts of misuse of information after she published the identities of suicide and car crash victims on Facebook, using information she verified by speaking to an officer in Laredo.

The Texas statute she was charged under made it a crime to solicit non-public information from a government official with an intent to obtain a benefit. Prosecutors alleged she used the information to amass more Facebook followers.

A Texas state court judge in March 2018 tossed the charges, finding the statute unconstitutionally vague. She filed her federal lawsuit in 2019, but a judge ruled officers and prosecutors were entitled to qualified immunity.

Ho, joined by U.S. Circuit Judge James Graves, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, in November disagreed, writing: "It should be obvious to any reasonable police officer that locking up a journalist for asking a question violates the First Amendment."

But in a dissenting opinion published later in August, Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Priscilla Richman said Ho was "off base" in saying no reasonably competent officer could have thought Villarreal obtained information with an "intent to benefit."

Richman, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, said journalists generally gather information with the intent to benefit by selling newspapers or attracting TV viewers.

Ho said in response that if true, that would make it a crime to be a journalist in Texas. He lamented that the court could not rule unanimously in such an "exceedingly troubling case."

"If any principle of constitutional law ought to unite all of us as Americans, it’s that government has no business telling citizens what views they may not hold, and what questions they may not ask," he said.

The case is Villarreal v. City of Laredo, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-40359.

For Villarreal: JT Morris of Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression

For City of Laredo and various officers: William McKamie of Taylor Olson Adkins Sralla & Elam

For Webb County, Texas and related defendants: Jason Magee of Allison, Bass & Magee

