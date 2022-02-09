U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate

Ledsiel Garcia, a pharmacy technician with DeliveRxd Pharmacy based in Tampa, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Mike Payne, a federal employee, at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday declined to block a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to stay the lower-court injunction. Judge Stephen A. Higginson dissented noting a dozen district courts rejected requests to block the vaccine rule while a single district judge issued an injunction.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

