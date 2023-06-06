US appeals judge, onetime Supreme Court contender joins Wilson Sonsini

[1/2] U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Watford appears in an official court photo. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals/Handout via REUTERS















June 6 - A U.S. appeals court judge who was once considered by former President Barack Obama for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court has joined law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the firm said Tuesday.

Paul Watford, who resigned from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals effective May 31, will be a partner in Wilson Sonsini's litigation practice in Los Angeles.

Watford said he expects to have a broad-based trial and appellate practice and is looking forward to tapping into Wilson Sonsini's large technology client base.

Obama appointed Watford, a onetime clerk to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit in 2012. Obama also considered Watford as a potential nominee to succeed conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia following his death in 2016, before nominating Merrick Garland instead.

Watford's resignation announcement in January created the first new appellate court vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill since the Democrats successfully kept control of the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

Earlier this month, the Senate confirmed law professor Anthony Johnstone to the 9th Circuit, marking Biden's seventh appointee to that court.

Watford, 55, resigned from his life-tenured, $236,900-a-year position on the bench before becoming eligible for retirement or senior status at age 65. According to The American Lawyer, equity partners at Wilson Sonsini had average profits of over $3 million last year.

Douglas Clark, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini, said in a statement that the firm's expansion in Los Angles is ongoing. According to Watford, it has about 20 lawyers in downtown L.A.

Last year, the firm added the former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada, Christopher Chiou, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Mills in Los Angeles.

In 2021, the firm added a group of litigators from Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles. Watford, who was an appellate litigation partner with Munger Tolles from 2001 to 2012, said he remained close with much of the group and was drawn to the firm in part because of their addition.

The Silicon Valley-founded law firm last week lost the firmwide co-chair of its complex litigation practice group to Paul Hastings.

