U.S. Chamber, trade groups try, try again for SCOTUS review of Calif. PAGA suits

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has shown not even the slightest bit of interest in a 2014 California Supreme Court ruling that employers cannot compel arbitration of workers’ suits brought under the state’s Private Attorney General Act, even if those employees signed mandatory arbitration agreements.

For seven years, PAGA defendants have been complaining to the U.S. justices that the California high court’s decision in Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles LLC was sheer defiance of the U.S. court’s decisions upholding mandatory arbitration provisions. The justices have been unswayed, rejecting at least five petitions calling for review of California’s so-called Iskanian rule, including CLS' own petition in 2015 and, most recently, a 2019 petition by PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

But the business lobby is relentless. On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Restaurant Law Center, the Retail Litigation Center Inc and other business-friendly groups filed amicus briefs in Viking River Cruises Inc v. Moriana, once again calling on the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that, according to their briefs, has permitted plaintiffs lawyers to evade mandatory arbitration of workers’ claims by repurposing class actions as PAGA suits.

The amicus briefs argue that after California’s Supreme Court adopted the Iskanian rule – and especially after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2015’s Sakkab v. Luxottica Retail North America Inc that the Federal Arbitration Act does not pre-empt the rule – PAGA suits have mushroomed. Workers file, on average, 15 PAGA notices every day at the California Labor Workforce Development Agency, and though not all of the notices end up as lawsuits, the agency has projected 7,200 suits in 2022, according to the Chamber brief.

“The California appellate courts and the 9th Circuit have allowed enterprising plaintiffs to circumvent their arbitration agreements by asserting claims against their employers under PAGA,” wrote the Chamber’s lawyers at Mayer Brown. “In California, workplace arbitration agreements are increasingly becoming a nullity.”

Viking River’s Supreme Court petition by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis argued that the justices should take this case, despite passing up previous opportunities to review the Iskanian rule, because California courts have refused to reconsider the rule in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis. The Epic case, which upheld mandatory arbitration in the context of a collective action by Epic employees, confirmed the primacy of bilateral arbitration agreements, the petition said. Yet, California courts have continued to allow workers who have signed arbitration agreements to bring PAGA cases.

“(Their) refusal to budge in light of Epic makes clear that no matter how clearly this court underscores the importance of the FAA and enforcing parties' agreements to arbitrate bilaterally, the California courts will stick with Iskanian unless and until this court directs them otherwise,” said the cruise line in its petition.

The retailers’ brief from Goldstein & Russell argued that if the Supreme Court does not squelch California’s revolt soon, there won’t be many more chances. The state court of appeals issued an opinion in the Viking case to explain why, in its view, Epic did not require overturning of the Iskanian rule. (The rationale: In PAGA suits, the real party of interest is the state, not the employees who brought the claim, so Epic is not applicable.) But according to the retailers’ amicus brief, “the on-the-ground reality is that fewer and fewer cases will raise this issue in published opinions going forward.” Defendants won’t even bother to attempt to compel arbitration, the brief said, since they’re certain to lose in state court.

The restaurant industry’s brief, filed by Fisher & Phillips, argued that California state courts have erred in finding that employers cannot compel arbitration because PAGA suits are akin to qui tam actions in which a private plaintiff asserts claims on behalf of the government. In PAGA cases, workers or former workers sue on behalf of the state for alleged violations of California labor laws. The state is entitled to 75% of any recovery, with the remaining 25% earmarked for workers. (Plaintiffs lawyers can recover fees and costs.)

But unlike qui tam cases, in which the government is the alleged victim, there’s little actual governmental oversight of PAGA suits, the restaurant industry brief said. Prospective PAGA plaintiffs must notify state authorities of their allegations, but the labor department rarely investigates the notices and almost never brings its own PAGA cases. In reality, the brief said, plaintiffs lawyers control the cases, deciding what claims to bring and whether to settle.

Will this time be the charm for PAGA defendants? I emailed the plaintiffs lawyers who won the state appellate ruling against Viking, Kevin Barnes and Gregg Lander of the Law Offices of Kevin T. Barnes, but didn’t hear back. Viking counsel Clement didn’t respond to my email.

If the Supreme Court turns down the Viking case, there’s another PAGA challenge lurking. As the Chamber noted in its amicus brief, the 9th Circuit ruled earlier this year in Rivas v. Coverall North America Inc that Epic did not abrogate the appellate court’s precedent in the 2015 Sakkab decision, which cemented the Iskanian rule by holding that the FAA does not preempt litigation of PAGA claims. But one of the judges on the 9th Circuit panel that decided the Coverall case, Patrick Bumatay, argued in a concurrence that the court’s PAGA preemption precedent “is in serious need of a course correction” and that “the writing is on the wall that the (Supreme) Court disfavors our approach.” Though the 9th Circuit declined to hear the case en banc, it did agree to stay its mandate so Coverall could file a petition for Supreme Court review.

“This court may wish to address the preemption issue presented here in the context of a case arising from 9th Circuit,” the Chamber said in its Viking amicus brief. “If so, Rivas would present an excellent vehicle.”

Sounds like we can expect another Chamber amicus brief if the justices rebuff Viking. Like I said, the business lobby is nothing if not dogged.

