U.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser in a $110 million Ponzi scheme that drew money from more tha 400 investors in 20 states, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The SEC obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against John Woods and two entities he controls, the commission statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;
