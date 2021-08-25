U.S. charges investment adviser in $110 million ponzi scheme -SEC

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission has accused a Georgia investment adviser in a $110 million Ponzi scheme that drew money from more tha 400 investors in 20 states, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The SEC obtained a temporary restraining order and asset freeze from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against John Woods and two entities he controls, the commission statement said.