U.S. condemns Russian decision to shut down rights group

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it condemned a Russian court decision to shut down the country's oldest human rights group, Memorial International, and is following with concern Russia's ongoing efforts to close sister organization Memorial Human Rights Center.

"We urge Russian authorities to end their harassment of independent voices and human rights defenders and stand in solidarity with those who have been targeted for repression for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese

