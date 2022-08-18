U.S. could expand remote verification of immigrant worker eligibility

The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S. in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Summary Immigration agency says remote work is likely permanent

Remote verification has been allowed during pandemic

Proposal would allow government to explore various options

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday said it is considering permanently allowing businesses to remotely verify some immigrant employees' eligibility to work in the U.S., saying a shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely here to stay.

DHS published a proposal in the Federal Register that would allow the agency to expand on a temporary program launched during the pandemic, when business closures made it difficult for employers to verify documents in person.

Federal immigration law requires employers to physically inspect immigrant workers' eligibility documents, such as passports, green cards and drivers' licenses, and confirm their authenticity within three days after workers are hired.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In response to the pandemic, DHS in 2020 temporarily allowed employers to use email, video and fax to inspect documents provided by employees who would be working remotely. That program was recently extended through Oct. 31.

During that time, employers have found that the benefits of remote verification "equaled or exceeded" in-person review because of recent advancements in technology, according to Emily Dickens, head of government affairs for the Society for Human Resource Management.

"A remote preparation option would transform the entire onboarding process," Dickens said.

The rule proposed on Thursday would not create a specific verification program, but would allow DHS to explore various options for doing so. The publication of the proposal kicked off a 60-day comment period.

The agency said the proposal recognized "that work patterns for many employees may be permanently affected," even after the pandemic. DHS cited a Pew Research Center study from February that found that 61% of workers were choosing not to go into their physical workplaces even if they had reopened.

DHS acknowledged that remote verification could pose a risk of fraud. To combat that, the agency said it is considering requiring employers to complete training on how to detect fraudulent documents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.