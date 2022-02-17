U.S. court orders further review of United Airlines vaccine mandate

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ordered a new review of a decision by a judge not to block United Airlines from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to return the issue to a U.S. district judge who had rejected the request for an injunction blocking the mandate while the employees appeal. United Airlines was the first major air carrier to issue a vaccine requirement.

Reporting by David Shepardson

