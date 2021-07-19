Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. court sentences Paul Hodgkins to prison for role in Jan. 6 attack

A woman looks at her mobile phone on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol a day after security fencing was removed as a reduction in heightened security measures taken after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A federal court on Monday handed down an eight-month prison term to Paul Hodgkins for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first defendant among hundreds of rioters being prosecuted to be incarcerated.

On June 2, Hodgkins, 38, pled guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding as Congress was in the midst of formally certifying Joe Biden's election last November as U.S. president.

