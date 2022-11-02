U.S. court split in challenge to COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers

Summary Navy worker wants to skip administrative process, go straight to court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel seemed divided on Wednesday over whether a civilian Navy employee can challenge President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers in court or must first go through an administrative process.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit heard arguments in a bid by the worker, Jason Payne, to revive his lawsuit claiming the requirement to receive the vaccine or face termination violates federal employees' constitutional rights.

Biden last year required about 3.5 million government workers to get vaccinated if they did not qualify for a religious or medical exemption, or face discipline. The White House has said that more than 97% of federal workers complied with the mandate.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled in May that because Payne's claims related to workplace conditions, he was required to go through an administrative complaint process for federal civil servants before taking the case to court.

Payne's lawyer, Gene Hamilton of conservative group America First Legal, said during Wednesday's arguments that in order to go through the complaint process, Payne would first have to be disciplined or fired.

Circuit Judge Judith Rogers sounded skeptical. She noted that Payne has claimed that he was humiliated for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and was unable to carry out all of his job duties, while also arguing that he had not suffered any concrete harms that would trigger an administrative complaint.

"Some of your argument is very persuasive, but you can't overlook what your client has alleged," said Rogers, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton.

Hamilton maintained that Payne had not suffered a concrete injury because he was never disciplined for refusing the vaccine.

Circuit Judge Justin Walker, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, seemed more sympathetic to Hamilton's arguments. Walker repeatedly pressed Daniel Winik of the U.S. Department of Justice, who is defending the vaccine mandate, on whether federal workers have any ability to challenge policies that violate their rights before they take effect.

Winik said there are various avenues for federal workers to challenge illegal employment practices. And decisions from a federal civil service board can be appealed in court, allowing workers to seek backpay and reinstatement if they have been fired, Winik said.

The panel included Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama.

In February, the Virginia-based 4th Circuit ruled in a separate case that challenges to the vaccine mandate for federal employees must go through the administrative process before they reach court.

A 5th Circuit panel in New Orleans came to the same conclusion in April, but the full court agreed to reconsider the issue. The case is pending after the court heard arguments in September.

The case is Payne v. Biden, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 22-5154.

For Payne: Gene Hamilton and Reed Rubinstein of America First Legal

For the government: Daniel Winik of the U.S. Department of Justice

