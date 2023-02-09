U.S. court split over 'spying' on lawyers, activist assisting migrants

Summary Plaintiffs say Mexico deported them based on U.S. agencies' surveillance

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel seemed divided on Thursday over whether to revive claims that law enforcement agencies illegally spied on two lawyers and a filmmaker who went to Mexico to assist migrants traveling to the United States as part of massive caravans.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, heard oral arguments in its review of a judge's ruling that the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue because the government's alleged surveillance did not cause any ongoing harm.

Tens of thousands of migrants traveled from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018 and 2019 and the plaintiffs, who are U.S. citizens, entered Mexico during that time to help people seeking asylum and other humanitarian aid.

They claim in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court that the Mexican government deported them based on intelligence gathered by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and other agencies.

The plaintiffs say the alleged spying violated their constitutional rights and that the government should be ordered to destroy records containing their personal information.

But on Thursday, Circuit Judge Richard Tallman told Mohammad Tajsar of the American Civil Liberties Union, who represents the plaintiffs, that he seemed to be advocating for significant restrictions on the government's investigative powers.

Tallman said the government's collection of seemingly routine, mostly public information on the plaintiffs was not surprising in light of the crisis caused by the migrant caravans.

“I'd have an easier time accepting your argument if we didn't have this large mass of illegal immigrants approaching the border (and) this information had just been gathered as part of general day-to-day ongoing border operations,” Tallman said.

Tajsar told the panel that expunging the surveillance records was appropriate because the agencies collected the information in retaliation for the plaintiffs exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association.

The other judges seemed more sympathetic to the plaintiffs' claims. Circuit Judge Mary Schroeder told Thomas Pulham of the U.S. Department of Justice that the chilling effect of the surveillance could itself constitute an injury.

"If the government is watching you because of your visits to the border, isn't that harmful? Would you want to be spied on by the government because you went to a certain place?" Schroeder asked.

“I think there's a difference between how an individual wishes the government would behave and a cognizable injury,” Pulham said.

Tallman and Schroeder are appointees of Democratic presidents. The panel also includes Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush who also asked Pulham a series of pointed questions.

The case is Phillips v. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55768.

For the plaintiffs: Mohammad Tajsar of the ACLU Foundation of Southern California

For the government: Thomas Pulham of the U.S. Department of Justice

