Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

U.S. Democratic senators say FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Democratic Senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018.

The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware, said a letter they received from FBI Director Chris Wray last month shows the FBI gathered over 4,500 tips relating to Kavanaugh without any apparent further action by investigators.

"If the FBI was not authorized to or did not follow up on any of the tips that it received from the tip line, it is difficult to understand the point of having a tip line at all," the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to Wray sent on Wednesday night, which they released to the public on Thursday.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightTreasury issues ‘priorities’ required by AML Act, experts cite minimal value to compliance
Industry InsightPressure mounts for EEOC’s disclosures on LGBTQ+ employees’ status
Industry InsightHow employers should handle pay equity issues in 2021
Industry InsightTalent implications for Florida Supreme Court decision on diversity rule for CLE faculty