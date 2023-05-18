U.S. House Republicans question anti-bias agency's 'subpar' record

Summary

(Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday criticized the federal agency that enforces workplace discrimination laws for what they said was its "subpar performance" during the Biden administration, citing a significant uptick in its backlog of complaints.

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said in a letter to U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Chair Charlotte Burrows that the agency had erased significant progress it had made during the Trump administration on reducing the number of pending complaints from workers.

EEOC spokesman Victor Chen said the growth in the agency's backlog stemmed from a nearly 20% increase in the number of complaints it received last year as the country emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and more people returned to work.

The EEOC also handled more than 475,000 phone calls last year, an increase of about 19% from 2021, and saw a 32% spike in the number of emails from workers, Chen said.

The EEOC in a March report said the number of pending complaints had increased from 42,811 in 2021 to 51,399 in 2022. The commission investigates those complaints and can then sue employers or give workers permission to file their own lawsuits.

While it was led by appointees of Republican former President Donald Trump, the EEOC reduced its backlog of cases to the lowest levels in more than a decade.

"It is disappointing to see signs EEOC is returning to its negligent old ways when it comes to the backlog," the lawmakers wrote on Thursday.

Foxx, the chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor, was joined by Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, who heads a subcommittee on workforce protections.

The lawmakers in the letter said they also were concerned that the commission has not yet posted data breaking down the types of discrimination charges it received in the last fiscal year. The agency normally releases that data in January.

Foxx and Kiley said "these breakdowns are crucial for Congress, practitioners, and the public to understand and compare trends in discrimination charge receipts based on religion, race, sex, and other bases."

Chen, the EEOC spokesman, said the agency was working to ensure that its data is accurate after adopting new charge management systems last year.

"The detailed charge data is undergoing final review for compliance with our statutory confidentiality obligations and we expect it to be released soon," he said.

Foxx and Kiley asked the EEOC to explain the delay in posting annual data and the cause of the growing backlog, along with how the agency plans to reduce the number of pending complaints over the next two years.

