U.S. House, in reversal, approves naming courthouse for pioneering Black judge

Summary U.S. House votes to rename building after former U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Hatchett after earlier Republican opposition

Rubio spokesperson suggests proposal could face new hurdle in Senate vote

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has reversed course and approved renaming a federal courthouse in Tallahassee for the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, after Republicans torpedoed an earlier vote in March.

The House voted 230-190 on Wednesday in favor of naming the building after former U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Hatchett, a civil rights lawyer who, after serving on Florida's high court, became a federal appeals court judge in 1979.

The bill heads back to the Senate, which had already voted to approve the renaming but now must vote again since the bill was amended to also rename a post office after former Democratic Representative Lynn Woolsey of California.

That could prompt further hurdles. A spokesperson for Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who sponsored the bill to rename the building after Hatchett, suggested that renaming the post office after the former co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus would prompt some Senate Republicans to not allow the bill to advance with unanimous consent.

"Effectively, the maneuver by House Democrats killed the effort to rename the Tallahassee courthouse after Judge Hatchett," spokesperson Dan Holler said in an email.

The U.S. Senate in December voted with no objections in favor of renaming the courthouse after Hatchett, who died in 2021 at age 88.

But a vote in the House in March to consider renaming it under a fast-track process that would have required two-thirds support failed 238-187 after several Republicans including ones from Florida abruptly opposed it.

The opposition was led by Georgia Republican Representative Andrew Clyde, who cited a 1999 ruling Hatchett wrote for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down a Florida public school policy of allowing student-approved prayers at graduation ceremonies.

Democratic Representative Al Lawson, who sponsored the bill in the House, in a statement said Republicans at that time were "misled" about Hatchett's ruling, which "simply followed the precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court."

On Wednesday, 10 House Republicans including three from Florida joined with Democrats to approve renaming the courthouse.

They included Florida Republican Representative Neal Dunn, who had voted in March against the bill. In a statement, he said at the time he "felt the process with this bill was rushed and deserved more study."

"After reviewing the information for this designation, I wish we could have had an honest discussion and celebrated Judge Hatchett's many achievements," he said.

