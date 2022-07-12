U.S. House urged to nix union 'card check' for defense contractors

A general view of the U.S. Capitol dome, Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

(Reuters) - A major business group is urging members of the U.S. House of Representatives to reject a proposal that would make it easier for unions to represent employees of defense contractors, saying it would expose workers to intimidation and harassment.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, an umbrella organization of more than 600 business-backed groups, asked House members to vote down the proposed amendment to the annual defense spending bill in a letter released on Tuesday.

The amendment would require companies that contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to recognize unions once a majority of workers in a proposed bargaining unit sign cards showing their support, eliminating the need to hold a secret-ballot election.

The CDW in its letter said that by doing away with elections, the so-called "card check" system undermines employees' free choice.

"Card check is an unreliable method for determining workers’ wishes on union representation, and it exposes them to potential coercion, intimidation, and harassment by individuals attempting to influence their vote," wrote Kristen Swearingen, the CDW's chair.

The amendment was introduced by Representative Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey. His office did not immediately have comment on Tuesday.

The House is scheduled to begin debating the $840 billion defense spending bill this week. House members have proposed more than 1,200 amendments to the bill, including one by Representative Mondaire Jones, a Democrat from New York, that would prohibit the Department of Defense from contracting with any company found to have violated the National Labor Relations Act in the last three years.

The NLRA permits the voluntary recognition of unions through a card check system, but employers typically opt for more formal elections.

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo last year said she planned to urge the five-member NLRB to impose a card check system on businesses unless they have "a good faith doubt" that a union lacks majority support.

