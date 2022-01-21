Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

U.S. judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden issued an order requiring about 3.5 million workers to get vaccinated by Nov. 22 or seek a religious or medical accommodation or face discipline or firing. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown said in an order Friday the question was if Biden could "require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment. That, under the current state of the law as just recently expressed by the Supreme Court, is a bridge too far."

Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz

