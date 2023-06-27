US judge facing competency probe asks court to block her suspension

Summary Pauline Newman called ban on hearing new cases unconstitutional

Filing says neurologist confirmed 96-year-old judge fit to serve

(Reuters) - Judge Pauline Newman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit asked a Washington, D.C., district court on Tuesday for an order revoking her suspension from hearing cases amid an investigation into her competency and conduct.

The 96-year-old judge said in a court filing that her suspension without a misconduct finding is unconstitutional and repeated her argument that she is fit to serve, citing a recent neurological exam that she said "revealed no significant cognitive deficits."

Newman's attorney Greg Dolin of the New Civil Liberties Alliance said in an interview that the judge "has been and continues to be in sufficiently good health — as now verified by a qualified neurologist — to continue her work."

Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore and representatives for the court did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the filing.

Newman, a leading patent law jurist, was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to the Federal Circuit, which often hears major patent cases involving technology and pharmaceutical companies.

An order from Moore that was made public in April said a three-judge committee had determined that Newman may "suffer a disability that interferes with her ability to perform the responsibilities of her office." The court's judicial council barred Newman from hearing new cases during its investigation into her fitness and alleged misconduct.

Newman's lawsuit, filed in May, claimed that orders justifying the probe were "riddled with errors," describing as false an assertion that she was hospitalized after a heart attack in 2021. The complaint also said the committee gave her only a few days to comply with requests for mental evaluations and medical records, which she called an invasion of her privacy.

The committee has temporarily narrowed the scope of its probe to focus on whether Newman's refusal to cooperate with it amounts to misconduct, according to documents made public earlier this month.

Newman on Tuesday requested a preliminary injunction that would force the circuit to allow her to hear new cases. She called her suspension during the investigation an "unconstitutional attack on her judicial independence" that violates her due-process rights and interferes with Congress' exclusive power to impeach and remove federal judges.

The case is Newman v. Moore, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:23-cv-01334.

For Newman: John Vecchione and Greg Dolin of the New Civil Liberties Alliance

For Moore and the Federal Circuit's judicial council: Michael Zee and Stephen Ehrlich of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

US appeals court judge sues to halt competency probe

US federal judge, 95, faces fresh competency claims as she fights probe

Probe of federal appeals judge tests aging US courts















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.