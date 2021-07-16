U.S. judge rules against Perrigo over $1.9 billion Irish tax liability

REUTERS/Amir Cohen

July 16 - A federal judge rejected Perrigo Co's bid to dismiss a shareholder class action claiming it failed to timely disclose a 1.64 billion euro Irish tax liability, and granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs on issues of falsity and materiality.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan wrote on Thursday that a jury should decide whether Perrigo, Chief Executive Murray Kessler and former Chief Financial Officer Ronald Winowiecki intended to defraud investors.

She said "reasonable minds cannot differ" on whether the liability, equal to about $1.9 billion, was material.

Shares of Perrigo fell 29% on Dec. 21, 2018, after the drugmaker disclosed the Irish Office of Revenue Commissioners had demanded the tax payment.

Perrigo, represented by Samuel Groner of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, declined to comment.

Joseph White of Saxena White represents the lead plaintiffs, the City of Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund.

"Our clients are pleased," he said in an email. "We look forward to trying the remaining few elements in October should the court ordered mediation next month fail."

Kessler's lawyers include Joseph McLaughlin of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Winowiecki's lawyers include Hector Gonzalez of Dechert. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

Perrigo established its tax domicile in Ireland after buying that country's Elan Corp in 2013, following Elan's sale of its Tysabri multiple sclerosis drug to Biogen Idec Inc.

In its Irish tax returns, Perrigo treated more than $6 billion of Tysabri proceeds as "trading income" subject to a 12.5% tax rate, rather than capital gains subject to a 33% rate.

But the Irish Office of Revenue Commissioners found in an audit of Perrigo's 2013 returns that the higher rate should apply. It calculated liability at 1,636,047,646 euros, and on Oct. 30, 2018 sent a letter inviting Perrigo to comment.

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on November 8, Perrigo said it disagreed with the findings but did not specify how much it might owe, instead saying the liability "cannot be quantified" and "could be material."

Three weeks later, on November 29, Irish Revenue issued an assessment notice demanding payment. Perrigo disclosed that demand on December 20.

Cote said the "sheer size" of the potential tax liability -- amounting to 40% of Perrigo's revenue for 2018 and more than four times its cash on hand -- made it material to investors, and Perrigo's Nov. 8 SEC filing was "presumptively misleading."

She also rejected Perrigo's claim that prior to November 29 it was not a "foregone conclusion" that the company would owe 1.64 billion euros, and that the inclusion of that amount in the Oct. 30 letter was not material.

"This argument is not about whether a reasonable investor would find the €1.6 billion figure in the Audit Findings Letter material," the judge wrote. "This argument goes to Perrigo's duty to disclose, not the materiality of the disclosure."

The case is In re Perrigo Co Plc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-00070.

For plaintiffs: Joseph White, of Saxena White

For Perrigo: Samuel Groner, of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

For Kessler: Joseph McLaughlin, of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

For Winowiecki: Hector Gonzalez, of Dechert