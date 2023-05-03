US judge tosses authorization needed to open Alaska fishery

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has invalidated a key authorization needed to open an Alaska salmon fishery during the summer and winter, after agreeing with environmental groups that the federal government’s plan to protect wild salmon from overfishing, and the endangered whales that rely on them for food, was too vague.

Adopting the recommendations of a magistrate judge, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle on Tuesday vacated portions of a 2019 U.S. National Marine Fisheries Services permit, known as an incidental take statement, which is needed before the state can authorize commercial fishing in the area.

Jones had found in August that the permit violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to adequately provide a plan to mitigate impacts from commercial fishing at a southeast Alaska Chinook fishery on endangered wild Chinook salmon and Southern Resident Killer whales.

Vacating the permit effectively closes the fishery during summer and winter months when wild salmon are in the area. The whales do not live in those waters, but rely on a healthy salmon population at different stages of the fish’s migration cycle for food.

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, whose office intervened in the case to support the federal permit, vowed on Tuesday to appeal the decision, saying in a statement that the Chinook fishery is an important economic engine for fishermen and communities in the state. The fishery creates an annual $29 million in revenue, according to court documents.

Taylor called it a “radical step.”

A spokesperson for the National Marine Fisheries Service declined to comment Wednesday.

The judge’s order, which adopts the December recommendations of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle Peterson, also instructs the fisheries service to reevaluate its broader plan for managing the fishery to address concerns with its environmental review.

Conservation group Wild Fish Conservancy sued the fisheries service in 2020 alleging that the fishery off the Alaska coast was depleting the area's salmon population and in the process depleting prey stock for the whales, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

The judge found in August that the measures outlined by the government to mitigate harm to the whales and fish lacked specific plans and deadlines, but didn't rule on relief at that time.

Wild Fish Conservancy executive director Emma Helverson said Wednesday the decision is "incredibly significant" and will help the whales, which are "starving," to access prey. The group said in December that there are only 73 Southern Resident Killer Whales alive, down from the 100 that were sighted 25 years ago.

The case is Wild Fish Conservancy v. Thom, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, No. 2:20-cv-00417.

For the environmental groups: Brian Knutsen, Paul Kampmeier and Emma Bruden of Kampmeier & Knutsen; and Eric Lindberg of Corr Cronin

For the U.S. government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, and S. Jay Govindan and Frederick Turner of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Alaska: Attorney General Treg Taylor and Aaron Peterson of the Alaska Attorney General's Office; and Brian Ferrasci-O'Malley of Nossaman











