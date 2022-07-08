U.S. judicial panel orders probe into hiring of clerk accused of racism

Summary

Prospective clerk formerly worked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Friday ordered a new investigation into whether two Republican-appointed judges committed misconduct by hiring a law clerk reported to have engaged in racist conduct while at a conservative nonprofit.

The U.S. Judicial Conference's Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability re-opened a case against 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' chief judge, William Pryor, and U.S. District Judge Corey Maze over their hiring of a clerk who allegedly sent a colleague a text saying, "I hate Black people".

The New York-based 2nd Circuit Judicial Council, which heard the case due to conflicts in the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit, had in January concluded that the judges "committed no misconduct in performing due diligence and then determining to hire the candidate based on the information before them."

But at the urging of Democrats on the House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee, a seven-member panel of judges from across the country on Friday said the 2nd Circuit wrongly cleared Pryor and Maze of misconduct without establishing a special committee to investigate the allegations first.

The 2nd Circuit's order had upheld an earlier decision by Chief 2nd U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston, who rather than setting up such a committee concluded by herself there was insufficient evidence to support a misconduct finding.

Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, the House Judiciary Committee's chairman, in a statement said: "We must assure the public that these judges’ chambers are free from racial and religious bias and committed to equal justice under law."

Pryor did not respond to requests for comment. Maze declined to comment. They have said in the past they determined the claims about the prospective clerk, Crystal Clanton, were false upon review.

Clanton, who attended George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, is slated to clerk for Maze in Birmingham, Alabama, before starting a clerkship under Pryor in 2023.

The controversy stemmed from Clanton's time at the conservative student group Turning Point USA's national field director. A 2017 New Yorker story examined how the group was struggling with racial bias allegations.

Journalist Jane Mayer reported Clanton sent the text message in question and engaged in other racist conduct. Clanton told Mayer she had no recollection of the messages. She could not be reached for comment.

Clanton resigned from Turning Point and was later hired by Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to assist her media ventures before attending George Mason.

