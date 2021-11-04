U.S. judicial panel rejects grand jury secrecy exemption for historical records

File photo: The Department of Justice logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York.

Summary Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules votes 9-3 against creating exemption

Federal appeals courts split 4-2 on the issue

(Reuters) - A federal judicial panel on Thursday rejected a proposal to allow grand jury records to be released in significant historical cases like ones concerning the Watergate scandal and the leak of the Pentagon Papers.

The judiciary's Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules voted 9-3 against establishing such a rule after members expressed concern that such an exemption to the grand jury secrecy process could have unintended consequences and endanger witnesses.

At issue was a draft rule that would allow courts to release grand jury materials in cases of exceptional historical importance after 40 years. A subcommittee had drafted the rule but recommended against adopting it, citing potential pitfalls.

"It's really at odds with the core purpose of the grand jury secrecy rule," said U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen of the 9th Circuit.

U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit, the committee's chair, called it a "close question," saying that without a rule, the U.S. Supreme Court would likely step in due to a 4-2 circuit split as to whether normally secret historical records can be disclosed.

"This is going to the Supreme Court eventually if we don't decide it," he said during the committee's semi-annual meeting.

While the U.S. Justice Department has long argued judges lack the inherent authority to release secret grand jury records, the department under Attorney General Merrick Garland backed adopting a rule allowing it in historical cases.

"We also believe that in certain, limited circumstances, historically important grand jury materials should be made available to historians and to others," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said at the meeting.

The advisory committee had in 2012 decided against adopting an exception to grand jury secrecy for materials, saying courts were evaluating requests for records based on their "inherent authority" to disclose them.

Courts had already ruled to release the grand jury deposition given by President Richard Nixon during the Watergate investigation and records concerning the 1951 espionage prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

But in the years since 2012, two federal appeals courts, the D.C. Circuit and 11th Circuit, joined with the 6th and 8th Circuits in finding that district courts had no authority to allow for such disclosure.

Two other circuits, the 2nd Circuit and 7th Circuit, have concluded that district court judges do have such authority.

The 7th Circuit did so in 2016, ruling for a historian seeking access to materials related to a 1942 investigation into the Chicago Tribune after it published a story revealing the U.S. military had cracked Japanese codes during World War Two.

The 1st Circuit in June heard arguments in a similar case as it considered whether to uphold a judge's decision to order the release of some documents from 1971 related to the Pentagon Papers leak probe.