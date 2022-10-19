U.S. judiciary engaged in 'productive' talks about free PACER bill

Summary

Summary Related documents Judge Roslynn Mauskopf cites "productive" talks about Open Courts Act

Judiciary remains concerned about funding shortfalls















(Reuters) - The head of the federal judiciary's administrative arm on Wednesday reported it has had "productive" talks with sponsors of legislation that would make the online court records system PACER free but remains concerned about how it would be funded.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, in letters to members of Congress said the discussions could lead to revisions to the Open Courts Act that would "alleviate" the judiciary's concerns.

But Mauskopf said the judiciary remains concerned about "maintaining a stable, predictable, and sufficient source of funding for the development, implementation, and maintenance of the new system" once costly PACER user fees are eliminated.

She cited a report by the Congressional Budget Office last month that estimated the bill's passage would result in a loss of about $1 billion in user fees and require Congress to appropriate $496 million to maintain certain judicial services.

"The risk of a critical funding shortfall remains unacceptably high," she said.

The letters were addressed to Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois and Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairmen of the Judiciary Committees in the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

They did not respond to requests for comment.

Currently, users of PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records, are charged $0.10 per page to download documents up to a $3 cap. The cap does not apply to transcripts. The judiciary collects $150 million in fees annually on average.

The Open Courts Act would make electronic court records freely available and mandate the judiciary develop a new website to access them.

The Senate Judiciary Committee in December advanced the bipartisan bill to the full Senate for its consideration, but it has lingered. The U.S. House of Representatives during the last Congress passed a similar bill in 2020.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a bill sponsor, in a statement said the judiciary had "mismanaged the PACER system for decades, leading to a dangerously insecure system with exorbitant operating costs." He said its "outrageous" fees "went far beyond paying the cost of operating the system."

The judiciary's letters came a week after the U.S. government agreed to pay $125 million to refund PACER users to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging the judiciary overcharged members of the public who downloaded court documents.

In her letters, Mauskopf noted the judiciary is already on its own working to modernize PACER. She did not give a timeline for completion but said it would be cloud-based and have improved search functions.

