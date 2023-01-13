U.S. judiciary loses bid to revive bar on staff's political speech

Summary Judiciary had argued rules were necessary to protect impartial reputation















(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday declined to reconsider a ruling that declared the judiciary's policy of barring administrative staffers from engaging in political activities outside of the office unconstitutional.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected a request by the judiciary to have the full court rehear the case after a 2-1 panel in August held the rules violated the free-speech rights of employees of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

A majority of the nine D.C. Circuit judges eligible to consider the judiciary's appeal voted against rehearing the case en banc, with only U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson dissenting. She also dissented in August's decision.

The Administrative Office, the federal judiciary's administrative arm, declined to comment.

The rules, which were adopted in 2018, barred the 1,100 employees of the Administrative Office from attending campaign events, making contributions to candidates or engaging in other off-duty political activities.

The judiciary had argued the rules were needed to safeguard the public perception of the court system's integrity and avoid the possibility of its employees' political activities being used to impugn its legitimacy.

But in August's ruling, the 2-1 panel sided with two administrative office employees, Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith, in finding the prohibitions violated the free speech protections of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The U.S. Department of Justice, on the judiciary's behalf, in November asked the full D.C. Circuit to rehear the case, saying the panel's decision would "significantly limit the Judiciary’s ability to protect against threats to its reputation for impartiality and nonpartisanship."

The Justice Department cited the risk of employees' partisan messages going viral on social media and polling showing that public confidence in the judiciary is in decline.

Scott Michelman, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union who represented Guffey and Smith, said he was pleased with the ruling.

"The notion the government can restrict over 1,000 employee’s core political speech based on inchoate hunches is pretty clearly inconsistent with the First Amendment," he said.

The case is Guffey v. Mauskopf, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 20-5183.

For Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith: Scott Michelman of the American Civil Liberties Union

For the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts: Weili Shaw of the U.S. Justice Department

