U.S. judiciary receives security funding boost in massive spending bill

(Reuters) - The federal judiciary will receive a big boost in spending for court security and cybersecurity as part of a massive $1.66 trillion government spending bill that passed the U.S. Congress on Friday.

The 4,000-plus page bill to finance the government through September includes $8.46 billion to fund the U.S. Supreme Court and other parts of the federal court system, up 5.9% from the 2022 fiscal year.

The bill, which the U.S. House of Representatives approved Friday on a largely party-line vote of 225-201, following Senate passage, includes increased spending for all levels of the federal judiciary including the U.S. Supreme Court, which would receive $109.5 million, up 11% from the previous year.

While the approved budget is less than the $8.6 billion the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted to appropriate in July, it falls just $58 million below what the judiciary had requested.

"This is an excellent result and reflects the branch's significant support within the Congress," U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, director of the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, told judges and judicial officials in a Thursday memo.

The bill provides $750 million for court security, a 6.4% bump from 2022 amid a rising number of threats targeting judges. The U.S. Marshals Service says federal judges were subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021, up from 926 such incidents in 2015.

The sum was $15 million less than the judiciary had sought, a reduction that took into account the $112.5 million it received in September to improve security at courthouses to prevent hostile intrusions as part of a stopgap spending measure to fund the government through mid-December.

Mauskopf, in a memo reviewed by Reuters, said the boost in security funding would help fund "essential security needs" including courthouse construction projects, equipment and additional court security officers.

Congress moved last week to further bolster judges' security by passing the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act to safeguard judges' personal information online.

It was named for the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas who was fatally shot by a disgruntled litigant at her New Jersey home in 2020.

The $8.46 billion also includes $106 million for cybersecurity and information technology modernization projects within the federal court system and another $8 million for such efforts in federal public defender offices.

The judiciary sought the funding citing the need to guard against cyberattacks on its aging, vulnerable computer systems.

Left out of the spending bill, though, was the Open Courts Act, a bipartisan bill that would make the federal judiciary's PACER online court records system free to the public that supporters had hoped to have attached to the must-pass legislation.

