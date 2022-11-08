U.S. judiciary urges court to revive bar on staff's political speech

Summary

Summary Related documents A 2018 rule banned off-duty partisan political activities

Judiciary says D.C. Circuit ruling could threaten ability to protect legitimacy















(Reuters) - The federal judiciary claims its ability to protect the courts' legitimacy vis-a-vis the public will be undermined if a ruling is allowed to stand that declared its ban on administrative staffers engaging in political activities was unconstitutional.

The judiciary in a filing Monday night urged the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to reconsider an August ruling holding the rules violated the employees' free-speech rights.

The rules barred the 1,100 employees of the judiciary's administrative arm, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, from attending campaign events, making contributions to candidates or engaging in other off-duty political activities.

The judiciary argued the rules, which were adopted in 2018, are needed to safeguard the public perception of the court system's integrity and avoid the possibility of its employees' political activities being used to impugn its legitimacy.

But in a 2-1 ruling, a D.C. Circuit panel sided with two administrative office employees, Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith, in finding the prohibitions violated the free speech provisions of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

In Monday night's petition, the U.S. Department of Justice, on the judiciary's behalf, argued that the panel wrongly discounted its concerns about the risks partisan political activity by its employees posed to its legitimacy as too speculative.

"The panel judgment’s ultimate effect is to significantly limit the Judiciary’s ability to protect against threats to its reputation for impartiality and nonpartisanship," it wrote.

Scott Michelman, a lawyer for Guffey and Smith at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the 2-1 panel was "completely right to reject the government’s speculative fears."

"The government needs an extraordinary justification for cutting so deeply into First Amendment rights," he said on Tuesday.

In its bid to have the case reheard, the Justice Department cited the risk of employees' partisan messages going viral on social media and polling showing that public confidence in the judiciary is in decline.

"There thus should be little doubt that employees’ partisan political activity, if unchecked, may be seized upon to impugn the Judicial Branch’s legitimacy, and that the restrictions at issue are reasonably necessary to address that threat," they argued.

While they did not cite polling from 2022, Gallup in September found that trust in the judicial branch had hit a 50-year low of 47%.

That poll was conducted after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade that recognized a nationwide right to abortion, fueling protests and public discontent with the high court.

The case is Guffey v. Smith, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 20-5183.

For Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith: Scott Michelman of the American Civil Liberties Union

For the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts: Weili Shaw of the U.S. Justice Department

Read more:

Court nixes rule barring U.S. court workers' political speech

U.S. court agency struggles to revive bar on employee political activities

D.C. judge: U.S. courts' administrative agency can't bar employees' political speech











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.