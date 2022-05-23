U.S. judiciary warns judges of security risks from new financial disclosure system

An empty courtroom is seen at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The head of the federal judiciary's administrative agency is warning judges to avoid including "excess information" in financial disclosure reports following the passage of a new law to avoid endangering themselves or their family members.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, in a May 17 memo reviewed by Reuters, encouraged judges to immediately take steps to redact any sensitive information before past or future reports are posted online.

The memo marked some of the first guidance the judiciary has issued judges after President Joe Biden on May 13 signed into law the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act.

The law was prompted by a Wall Street Journal report in September that 130 federal judges had failed to recuse themselves from cases involving companies in which they or their family members owned stock.

Under the law, federal judges must now report any stock trades of more than $1,000 within 45 days, rather than just in their annual disclosure reports, and the Administrative Office must create a public online database of disclosure forms.

In the three-page memo, Mauskopf gave no timetable for the new database but said the "development of a new system is already underway."

She stressed that the law preserved the judiciary's ability to redact sensitive information that if disclosed to someone "hostile to the judge or their family could endanger them," though she said it would be "unusual" for information only about stocks.

The judiciary has been raising alarms about a rising number of threats targeting judges.

"It is important for judges to ensure that their reports do not contain excess information and to assess their security situations both at the time of filing and at any time there may be a relevant change to their security status," she wrote.

Mauskopf said reports would not be posted online until redaction requests are "adjudicated," and Mauskopf encouraged judges to review past disclosure reports to ensure they do not contain sensitive information.

The AO did not respond to requests for comment.

Gabe Roth, executive director of the judicial reform advocacy group Fix the Court, said he was concerned the emphasis on redactions "might down the line unnecessarily delay their online posting as the law intends."

But he said it should not, because judges' disclosure forms require no personally identifiable information and the need for redaction only arises when judges "include superfluous information."

