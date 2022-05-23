1 minute read
U.S. Justice Department to appeal judge's ruling on COVID border migrant rules
May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a federal judge's decision blocking the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that empower agents at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. read more
"The Department of Justice intends to appeal," spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter
