U.S. Justice Department to appeal judge's ruling on COVID border migrant rules

The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a federal judge's decision blocking the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that empower agents at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum. read more

"The Department of Justice intends to appeal," spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.