U.S. Justice Department faces plaintiffs' $8.5 mln bid for fees over data-breach

The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Law firm Girard Sharp says complexity of case justifies fee amount

$63 million deal struck to resolve claims

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' lawyers representing a class of millions of federal employees in a data-breach lawsuit against the U.S. asked a Washington, D.C., judge on Thursday to award more than $8.5 million in legal fees for their work securing a $63 million settlement.

The class attorneys at San Francisco-based Girard Sharp, working with 14 other firms, said in a court filing that the "novelty and complexity" of the litigation, which began in 2015, justified the requested fee.

Compensation would not be cut from the settlement fund but instead be paid separately, according to the terms of the settlement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The settlement, which won preliminary approval last month, resolves claims against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management over a 2014 data breach that exposed sensitive information of more than 21 million current and former federal employees, and their families.

"Class counsel bore very real and substantial risks in order to obtain this significant relief for the class," plaintiffs' lawyer Daniel Girard told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

The government has not said whether it will challenge the amount of the fee request.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Girard did not immediately respond on Friday to a similar message.

The Office of Personnel Management's announcement in 2015 that its systems had been breached spurred a flood of lawsuits. Plaintiffs alleged injuries included financial account fraud and misuse of Social Security numbers.

The U.S. provided free identity theft protection and other services, in response to the breach, and so far more than 3.2 million people have signed up for the services.

The government's tab for victim services will reach about $1 billion by 2026, the class attorneys said.

The U.S. said it will pay $60 million as part of the settlement, and $3 million will come from government contractor Peraton Risk Decision Inc. Eligible class members can receive payments of up to $10,000 in damages.

Girard, billing at $1,195 hourly, said his firm had sunk more than 5,000 hours into the case, generating more than $4.2 million in fees. The Washington, D.C.-based law firm Cooper & Kirk was the second-highest biller, at $1.1 million. Firm managing partner David Thompson was billing at $1,395.

A fairness hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

The case is In re: Office of Personnel Management Data Security Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:15-mc-01394-ABJ.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Girard of Girard Sharp

For OPM: Elizabeth Shapiro of the Justice Department

For Peraton Risk Decision Inc: Jason Mendro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Read more:

Lawyer David Boies bills $1,950 hourly in Google case, court filing shows

Covington law firm discloses $2,500 top hourly rate in new Ukraine contract

Lawyer's $2,465 hourly rate draws objection in J&J talc bankruptcy case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.