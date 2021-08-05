U.S. Justice Department launches probe into Arizona policing practices

Police block protesters during a visit by U.S, President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ash Ponders.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into policing practices in Phoenix, Arizona, Attorney General Merrick Garland told a news conference on Thursday.

The probe will focus on whether the city's police department violates the civil rights of protesters, among other issues, Garland said.

This is the third civil-rights investigation the agency has launched into U.S. police departments this year, with other probes ongoing in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis.

The inquiries mark a sharp shift in the department's focus under Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, who has made racial justice a priority.