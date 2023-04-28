US Justice Department moves for fines-and-fees reform, backs off bail issue















(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department last week reinstated and revised guidance that warns officials about unjust fines and fees imposed through the court system, saying the policies cause “profound harm” to low-income and minority communities, with little upside.

The Justice Department’s April 20 letter includes guidance for state and local police, prosecutors, judges and probation officers. It addresses practices that remain widespread — even as New York and many other states are moving to enact reforms — and that often violate the rights of people accused of juvenile offenses, civil infractions and ordinance violations.

The letter puts officials on notice that it’s unlawful to punish people for failing to pay fines and fees without fairly assessing whether they can actually pay, or without considering alternatives to incarceration and to raising revenue in the first place. It also advises municipalities that people have due process rights – including the right to a lawyer – in fees enforcement cases that can result in incarceration or other punishments.

Courts, prosecutors and police "should be driven by justice – not revenue,” DOJ officials wrote in the memo.

The move is a sensible step toward necessary reforms: It restores guidance, first enacted during the Obama administration in 2016, which addresses important racial and economic harms perpetuated through the justice system. The recent reforms also include more detailed information about conflicts of interest related to fees, and new guidance on excessive and disproportionate fines.

Joanna Weiss, co-director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, told me that the DOJ's voice is critical on these issues.

“It’s an open secret that these practices are common,” Weiss said. “This is an open acknowledgement, as well as a roadmap to show advocates how to challenge them.”

However, the Biden administration appeared to backpedal on bail reform – an issue featured in the 2016 guidance, which has since become the focus of fierce political disagreements about pretrial procedures and public safety. The administration has referred to cash bail practices as a modern-day debtors prison, a point Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke repeated last week when announcing the latest guidance.

The earlier memo included a section that laid out the principle that courts must not use bail practices that incarcerate people solely because they can’t afford a fee. The new document takes the same legal position, but it relegates the principle to a footnote, and doesn't discuss the issue substantively.

The Justice Department didn't address my specific questions about why the section on bail was nixed. A DOJ spokesperson told me the agency is committed to working alongside state courts and their chief justices to "support a reinvigoration" of previous efforts to draft model court rules to address unjust fees and bail practices. The White House did not immediately provide comment on the revised guidelines.

To my mind, that decision feels like a political calculation to dodge conservatives’ largelyunfounded critiques that Democrats are ‘soft-on-crime.'

On the whole, the DOJ’s move is encouraging, but the administration can still go much further in fulfilling its campaign promise to end the unconstitutional criminalization of poverty.

The new letter cautions against race discrimination more thoroughly, and "more definitively addresses the potentially counter-productive nature of fines and fees," noting that they increase recidivism, erode trust, and often "generate little or no net revenue," the DOJ spokesperson said.

The letter cites a study in California which found that Orange County spent over $1.7 million between 2014-2015 to hire 23 people to collect roughly $2 million in juvenile administration fees.

Lauren Jones, legal director at the National Center for Access to Justice, told me that there's clear overlap between cash bail practices and justice system fees.

Jones said she is nonetheless "pleased that the letter focuses squarely on fines and fees,” adding that she doesn't believe the DOJ is "casting aside bail as an issue.”

The initial guidance was spurred by a DOJ investigation in Ferguson, Missouri, which found that officials systematically criminalized the poor and people of color to generate revenue through surcharges and supplemental fees.

The Biden administration went further, on one end.

The DOJ’s recent memo further clarifies that some common fees practices create unlawful conflicts of interest in the legal system — including when staff salaries and other court expenses are funded through fines and fees levied by judges of that very same court.

“That’s an issue we think is critical,” Jones said, adding that only five states currently bar conflicts of interests related to fines and fees revenue.

The latest guidance also notes that the Constitutional bar against excessive fines now applies to state and local courts, citing a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision that instructed courts to consider the proportionality of fees in light of the underlying offense. The DOJ added that the Supreme Court’s analysis – and common sense – also suggests that courts should consider proportionality in light of an individual’s economic circumstances.

“When a person already cannot afford a basic need, such as housing, a fine or fee of any amount can be excessive” and inappropriate, the DOJ wrote.

Jones said the means of determining ability to pay can be arbitrary, or illegal. “What we see so often is a judge will say ‘this person got their nails done,’ or ‘they own a smart-phone,' so they can pay.”

The new guidance will certainly make headway in addressing those issues. But Democrats' broader retreat from reform leaves the White House with much more to do to fulfill its commitments regarding the criminalization of poverty.











