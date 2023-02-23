U.S. Justice Department tells panel changes in law don't warrant cutting sentences

Summary

Feb 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Justice official on Thursday urged a panel tasked with crafting sentencing policy to not endorse a proposal that would allow judges to deem changes in law as “extraordinary and compelling” reasons justifying releasing prisoners early.

Robert Parker, the head of the Justice Department's criminal appellate section, told the U.S. Sentencing Commission that the proposal would "greatly expand compassionate release in ways that Congress did not intend" when it passed the First Step Act.

He made those remarks as the panel heard testimony on a proposal to implement a key part of the First Step Act, which former Republican President Donald Trump signed into law in 2018 and aimed to address harsh sentencing for nonviolent offenders.

But the panel lost its quorum in early 2019, preventing it from updating sentencing guidelines to implement the law, including provisions to provide greater opportunities for inmates to seek compassionate release, requests for which surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After regaining its quorum last year, the seven-member panel in January proposed amendments to the guidelines that would identify circumstances that could be considered "extraordinary and compelling reasons” for compassionate release, such as terminal illnesses or advanced age.

The panel faces a tight May 1 deadline to submit any amendments to the guidelines to Congress.

One key question that has divided federal appeals courts is whether a change in sentencing law that is not made retroactively can nonetheless be considered "extraordinary and compelling," warranting a sentence reduction.

Five federal appeals courts have rejected that approach, while four others allow non-retroactive changes in law to be considered with other factors, the Justice Department says.

The commission has proposed language that would go further by allowing a reduced sentence whenever a defendant "is serving a sentence that is inequitable in light of changes in the law."

Parker said that while the Justice Department largely supports the panel's proposal, "the expansion proposed here, which would make non-retroactive changes in law a standalone reason for compassionate release, is foreclosed."

He said the proposal was inconsistent with the panel's statutory mission of promoting consistency in sentencing as it would expose similarly situated defendants to the whims of judges deciding whether a change in law was "extraordinary."

Kelly Barrett, a federal public defender in Connecticut, countered that "unwarranted uniformity is more of a problem than warranted disparity."

"Just because some courts have denied opportunities, it's not a reason to deny for all people," she said. "Instead, we should be looking to level up and create opportunity for the greater whole."

