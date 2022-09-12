U.S. Justice Dept. fights class 'incentive' awards in $63 mln privacy pact

U.S. Justice Department building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Summary Plaintiffs' lawyers, DOJ reach accord on legal fees

Fairness hearing set for Oct. 14 in D.C.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is opposing a proposal to give $5,000 "incentive" awards to class members who led a $63 million settlement over a data breach that exposed sensitive information of millions of current and former federal employees and their families.

Such awards, also called service payments, are commonly given to lead plaintiffs in large class actions as compensation for their time and the risk they take at the center of a case. But the Justice Department on Friday in a filing in Washington, D.C., federal court said the history of the data privacy case did not justify an award of $180,000 to 36 class members who sued the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The government acknowledged that incentive awards "are often reflexively awarded" but also told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that some courts have "expressed concern that such awards are improper because they represent a bounty that plaintiffs may expect simply for bringing suit."

Questions over the legitimacy of such awards have prompted a national plaintiffs' firm to prepare to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold them.

Justice Department lawyers argued in the OPM case that "$5,000 per plaintiff is too high." None of the plaintiffs, the government said, was required to sit for a deposition and answer questions, since the case was resolved prior to that point.

Daniel Girard of Girard Sharp, a lead plaintiffs' attorney for the class, declined to comment on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately comment.

U.S. courts were hit with a flood of data-privacy lawsuits after OPM said in 2015 that its systems had been breached. In response, the U.S. provided free identity theft protection and other services.

The government's tab for victim services will reach about $1 billion by 2026, class attorneys have said.

Girard argued in a filing in July that named plaintiffs were entitled to a $5,000 incentive award “in light of their significant efforts” for the class over several years. Class representatives preserved and shared certain records, provided confidential information and reviewed pleadings, Girard said.

The government's new filing said it had reached an agreement with the plaintiffs' lawyers to pay more than $7 million in legal fees and expenses. The plaintiffs had sought a fee award of more than $8.5 million.

A hearing on the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 14.

The case is In re: Office of Personnel Management Data Security Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:15-mc-01394-ABJ.

For plaintiffs: Daniel Girard of Girard Sharp

For OPM: Elizabeth Shapiro of the Justice Department

