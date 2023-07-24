US Justice Dept probe of college financial aid practices revealed in court

(Reuters) - A U.S. court hearing on Monday in a private antitrust lawsuit accusing 17 elite U.S. colleges and universities of conspiring to restrict financial aid revealed that the U.S. Justice Department had questioned at least one top admissions official as part of a government investigation into "the very same issues," according to the judge handling the private case.

The disclosure of the government probe came at a hearing in a lawsuit that a group of students filed last year in Chicago federal court against Brown University, Georgetown University, Yale University and 14 other schools.

The complaint seeks class action status on behalf of potentially hundreds of thousands of students alleging billions of dollars in overpayment for tuition. One university, University of Chicago, so far has said it intends to settle.

At Monday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the parallel investigation involved the Justice Department and the New York attorney general's office.

The scope of the investigation — including which schools are in focus — and its status were not revealed.

A spokeperson for the DOJ's antitrust division declined to comment, and the New York attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Kennelly mentioned the government investigation as part of the plaintiffs' effort to punish Georgetown and its lawyers over litigation conduct. The plaintiffs' motion for sanctions was filed under seal, and Kennelly took up the matter at Monday's hearing in open court.

Kennelly at the hearing chided defense lawyers, saying he also was not informed of a government probe prior to issuing an order in March 2023 about evidence-collection in the litigation.

"Why didn't anybody tell me ... there was an investigation going on that already had at that point involved depositions being taken of people on the very same issues involved in this case?" Kennelly asked.

Georgetown and a lawyer for the school did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Monday.

Kennelly declined to issue any sanctions on Monday and said the plaintiffs' request was under "advisement."

"You have not put yourselves in a good position," Kennelly said. "How that colors later rulings, I guess we can all argue about that five years from now. But it's not a good thing."

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Robert Gilbert, said the court's rebuke "speaks for itself."

The Justice Department last year filed a "statement of interest" in the case that argued the plaintiffs had "adequately" asserted an alleged violation of U.S. antitrust law.

The case is Henry v. Brown University, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cv-00125.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

