U.S. Justice Dept, SEC are no-shows in Slack direct listing case at Supreme Court

(Reuters) - When the U.S. Supreme Court hears disputes over securities class actions, investors can count on the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to remind the justices that the government relies on private cases to help regulators enforce securities laws.

In case after case for the last 20 years, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, the solicitor general’s office has submitted amicus briefs backing investors – on, among other issues, the presumption that fraud taints the market for widely traded shares, the definition of fraudulent intent and the requirements for class certification.

Even when the government urged the Supreme Court in 2021 to vacate the certification of a class of shareholders suing Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Justice Department opposed Goldman’s broad call for the court to make it easier for defendants to oppose certification.

So you're probably wondering what the government has to say about the biggest Supreme Court securities class action dispute of the last couple of years.

The case, as you probably recall, is a challenge by Slack Technologies LLC to a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allows investors in Slack’s 2019 direct listing IPO to proceed with Securities Act claims even though most of the shares sold in the offering were not covered by the allegedly misleading registration statement. (It’s complicated, but in a direct listing, companies go public by selling privately issued shares that are often exempt from registration under SEC rules.)

The stakes, after all, are high for both investors and companies that want to tap the capital markets. Slack and its supporters contend that the 9th Circuit upended market expectations by ditching the longstanding “tracing requirement” that Securities Act plaintiffs must show that their shares were sold under the auspices of the misleading registration statement. Investors, meanwhile, argue that courts cannot allow companies to evade Securities Act liability by offering the public a mix of registered and unregistered shares.

The Biden administration has nothing to say on the matter.

The solicitor general's office did not submit an amicus brief for either Slack or lead investor Fiyyaz Pirani. The deadline has now passed, which means that the Supreme Court will decide the fate of the tracing requirement in Securities Act class actions without hearing from the Justice Department or the SEC.

I don’t know for sure why the government opted not to file an amicus brief in the case. The Justice Department did not respond to my query. The SEC declined to comment, as did Slack, which is represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Pirani counsel Kevin Russell of Goldstein, Russell & Woofter said by email that he is “in the dark” about the government’s silence.

Former SEC officials did express their views in amicus briefs – but they diverge on the correct interpretation of the Securities Act. Former SEC chair Jay Clayton and former commissioner Joseph Grundfest sided with Slack, arguing that the 9th Circuit’s decision contradicts the statute’s “fundamental structure” and cannot be reconciled with SEC regulations.

Eight other former SEC officials, including four former commissioners, disagree. They said in an amicus brief for Pirani that the SEC did not intend to cut off investors’ ability to bring Securities Act claims as it considered allowing companies to offer privately-issued shares to the public through direct listings.

Its analysis of these new offerings did not distinguish between registered and unregistered shares, the brief said, and when the SEC finally approved direct listings in 2018, it insisted that companies issue registration statements. Slack’s argument, these former officials said, “would make it considerably harder to accomplish the SEC’s statutory mandate.”

Slack amicus Grundfest, now a professor at Stanford Law School, told me by email that the Biden administration’s silence is telling. “The Solicitor General has obviously read the opinions and the briefs and concluded that not taking a position in this matter best serves the interests of the United States government,” he said. “The government is not willing to support the plaintiffs in this matter and the justices will notice."

I reached out to the two former SEC officials who signed the Pirani amicus brief siding with Pirani and also served during the Biden administration. Former commissioner Allison Herren Lee did not respond. Former SEC general counsel John Coates, a Harvard Law School professor, did not provide a statement.

One clue on the government’s position (or lack thereof) may be an amicus brief that the SEC filed nearly 60 years ago in Barnes v. Osofsky, the landmark 2nd Circuit case that established the requirement that Securities Act plaintiffs must be able to trace their shares to the allegedly misleading registration statement.

The SEC, as Slack noted in its merits brief to the Supreme Court, said in its amicus brief in Barnes that only investors whose shares are covered by an allegedly misleading registration statement can bring claims. Slack told the Supreme Court that the SEC has stuck by that position in at least a half-dozen subsequent cases, including in an amicus brief in a 1982 case before the justices.

Pirani’s merits brief said in response that the SEC’s long-ago brief in the Barnes case did not address the “new and novel context” of direct listings. In the long regulatory ramp to approval of direct listing, the brief said, the SEC treated Securities Act liability as an open question. And besides, argued Goldstein Russell, neither side contends that the SEC’s view on the matter is entitled to deference.

Still, it would have been nice to know the SEC’s view. That void left at least one of Pirani’s amici disappointed. Columbia Law School professor John Coffee was counsel to a group of big-name securities law professors who told the Supreme Court that it may be possible, with new technology, to trace shares. The brief encouraged the justices to write an opinion that enables such tracing instead of permitting companies to take advantage of the requirement to evade liability.

Slack’s arguments “could unravel Section 11 [of the Securities Act] in all contexts,” Coffee told me by email. “It’s hard to see why [SEC Chair] Gary Gensler would miss this.”

