U.S. Justice Dept. sued to disclose records on threats to election workers

A poll worker assists a voter outside the John F. Kennedy Library during the primary election in Hialeah, Florida, U.S. August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Summary Lawsuit seeks data about tips, open investigations

Reuters has reported on hundreds of threatening messages sent to election officials

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department was sued on Thursday by a government watchdog group seeking public records about the task force the agency set up last year to address mounting threats of violence against election workers and state voting administrators.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed the complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The lawsuit requests details under the Freedom of Information Act about the number of tips the task force has received and how many cases are open or closed.

CREW also seeks communication from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about the department's work under its Election Threats Task Force, and the identities of the investigative panel's members.

Lawyers for CREW said they are seeking records to show the public actions the task force has "both taken and failed to take to date."

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing Thursday.

A CREW spokeswoman said the requested documents will provide "a better understanding of the legal and investigative actions the DOJ is pursuing to protect them in this election cycle, and future elections as well."

The task force said in a statement on Aug. 1 that it has reviewed, so far, more than 1,000 "hostile or harassing" contacts involving election workers, and that 11% of those instances warranted criminal investigation.

The statement said the task force has charged four cases and that the panel "anticipates additional prosecutions in the near future."

The Justice Department has said it "is committed to aggressively addressing threats of violence directed toward state and local election workers."

Reuters has published a series of special reports on hundreds of intimidating messages made to election officials, fueled by former President Donald Trump's false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen. CREW's complaint cites Reuters' reports.

In one recent case, a Nebraska man pleaded guilty in June to making threatening posts on Instagram against an election official. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6 before U.S. District Judge John Gerrard in Lincoln federal court.

The case is Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-02563.

For CREW: Anne Weismann and Adam Rappaport of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics

For DOJ: No appearance yet

