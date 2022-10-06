U.S. Justice Dept sued over records about complaints against federal judges

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Nonprofit CREW claims DOJ withheld records

Financial conflicts in judiciary drove lawsuit















(Reuters) - A watchdog group sued the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday seeking records showing how the DOJ responded to misconduct complaints against federal judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices spanning more than a decade.

The lawsuit filed by the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said the DOJ was "wrongfully withholding" records about alleged ethics matters involving federal judges.

The complaint, submitted under the federal Freedom of Information Act, seeks information from the Justice Department's professional responsibility office including copies of complaints against any U.S. Supreme Court Justice, U.S. appeals court judge or federal district judge.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The lawsuit also seeks records about referrals the DOJ made to judicial disciplinary authorities and information concerning any notifications to judges about possible conflicts of interest.

The DOJ's professional responsibility office said in its 2021 annual report that it had received nine complaints since 2019 alleging U.S. judicial misconduct and in four of those cases referred the matter to a judicial disciplinary authority. The annual report did not identify any judge by name, and neither did the public records lawsuit.

"We are seeking to shine a light on complaints of professional misconduct in the federal judiciary," Nikhel Sus, a senior counsel at CREW, said in a statement. "If the DOJ determined a complaint against a federal judge was serious enough to warrant a disciplinary referral, then the public is entitled to that information."

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Representatives from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts also declined to comment.

The push for records was spurred by reporting in the Wall Street Journal about judges who violated conduct rules by failing to recuse in cases where they or a family member had a financial stake in a party appearing before the court in a case.

U.S. lawmakers and the courts have since taken steps to implement more stringent rules for the disclosure of financial information.

The federal judiciary has its own investigative process for handling complaints against judges.

More than 1,200 complaints were filed in 2021, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which publishes reports on judicial misconduct data. Complaints involved allegations including hostility toward a litigant and discrimination.

The most recent report showed more than 1,000 complaints were dismissed in 2021 for being related to the merits of a case, frivolous or lacked sufficient evidence.

The case is Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-03025.

For CREW: Nikhel Sus

Read more:

Congress approves tougher financial disclosure rules for U.S. judges

Federal judiciary to survey employees nationally on harassment, misconduct

Thousands of U.S. judges who broke laws or oaths remained on the bench

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.