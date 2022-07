U.S. Justice Dept sues Arizona over restrictive voting requirements

The crest of the United States Department of Justice is seen at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued the state of Arizona on Tuesday, alleging that a state law due to take effect in January violates federal law by requiring proof of citizenship documents for some federal elections.

"This lawsuit reflects our deep commitment to using every available tool to protect all Americans' right to vote and to ensure that their voices are heard in our democracy," Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, told a press briefing.

