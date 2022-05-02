U.S. labor agency moves to thwart intimidation of immigrant workers

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Agency staff will inform immigrant workers of their legal rights

NLRB official says foreign workers face threats, intimidation

(Reuters) - The top lawyer at the agency that enforces U.S. labor laws on Monday directed staff to assure foreign workers that they will not face immigration-related consequences for filing complaints against employers or acting as witnesses in cases.

The office of National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo told staffers in a memo to distribute written information in English and Spanish to immigrant workers about their rights under federal law, including that their immigration status is irrelevant in board proceedings.

Abruzzo, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, said in a statement that foreign workers are often subjected to illegal threats and intimidation from employers meant to discourage them from working with the board.

"One of my top priorities as General Counsel is to ensure that NLRB processes are accessible for all workers,” she said.

The memo says that in addition to giving workers involved in board cases a written fact sheet, staff should also verbally advise witnesses of their rights before they participate in investigations.

Monday's memo builds on a broader directive that Abruzzo issued in November aimed at increasing immigrant workers' participation in board cases.

Abruzzo at the time told staff to seek full remedies for workers subjected to unlawful labor practices regardless of their immigration status, and to push back against attempts by employers to interrogate witnesses about their legal status.

