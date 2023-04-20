U.S. labor board details penalties for 'egregious' legal violations

Summary

Summary Companies Ruling details broader penalties for repeated, serious misconduct

Remedies include reimbursing unions, mailing notice to workers















(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday said it will consider a broader range of penalties for employers who engage in repeated or egregious violations of federal labor law.

The board in a decision involving a Nebraska meat processor said it lacked a consistent standard for penalizing serious misconduct by businesses and laid out a range of existing remedies it will consider moving forward.

The board said those remedies could include mailing notices of violations to employees' homes; publishing notices in local media outlets; requiring that violation notices be posted in workplaces for an extended period of time; and reimbursing union expenses for collective bargaining.

The ruling only implicates cases where the board finds that an employer has a history of violating federal labor law or has engaged in "egregious or widespread misconduct."

In Thursday's case, the board said meat processor Noah's Ark Processors LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) by failing to bargain in good faith with its workers' union.

The board had found in a previous case that Noah's Ark had committed various other violations and the company in 2019 was held in contempt of a federal judge's order requiring it to bargain with a union.

Lawyers for Noah's Ark and the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which brought the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NLRB chair Lauren McFerran said the goal of the decision is to ensure that the agency consistently considers the full range of potential remedies when punishing serious misconduct.

“The NLRA gives the Board broad discretion to exercise its remedial authority, and it can and should tailor the remedies to the violations, including to their nature, severity, and extent,” McFerran said in a statement.

NLRB member Marvin Kaplan, the board's lone Republican, agreed that Noah's Ark had violated the law. But in a partial dissent he said his Democratic colleagues should have stuck to the facts of the case rather than taking the unusual step of outlining penalties that could be ordered in future cases.

"My colleagues clearly believe that it is appropriate to provide litigation advice to the General Counsel. I do not," Kaplan wrote, referring to the NLRB official who prosecutes unfair labor practice cases.

The case is Noah's Ark Processor LLC, National Labor Relations Board, No. 14–CA–255658.

For Noah's Ark: Jerry Pigsley of Woods Aitken

For the union: Nicholas Clark of United Food and Commercial Workers International Union

For the NLRB general counsel: William LeMaster and Julie Covel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.