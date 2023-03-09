U.S. labor board nixes Trump-era union election rules after court ruling

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday withdrew key parts of a Trump-era rule that made changes to the union election process and had been heavily criticized by unions.

The board said the move was necessary after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in January found that the four provisions of the 2019 rule were improperly adopted by the NLRB without first seeking public input.

The rule, which had been adopted when the board had a Republican majority, replaced a sweeping Obama-era regulation that was designed to speed up union elections. A quicker process is generally seen as favoring unions. Business groups had claimed that the 2014 rule made it more difficult for employers to discuss unionizing with workers.

The board said the withdrawal of the provisions reinstates the previous regulations.

The withdrawn provisions, which never took effect after they were challenged in court, would have given businesses more time to provide unions with lists of eligible voters ahead of an election and required that elections be held and ballots be impounded pending the outcome of related cases alleging unfair labor practices.

Prior to the 2019 rule, the board would put off union elections while related board cases were pending.

The NLRB said two remaining provisions of the rule will take effect on Sept. 10, pending the outcome of the remainder of the legal challenge that had gone to the D.C. Circuit.

Those include provisions allowing disputes over voter eligibility to be litigated prior to an election, rather than after, and barring board staff from scheduling an election less than 20 days after deciding one should be held.

The D.C. Circuit had held that those provisions did not require the board to seek public comment but said a federal judge in Washington, D.C., must now take up claims by unions that they are invalid on other grounds.

Board Member Marvin Kaplan, the NLRB's lone Republican, said in dissent that the agency should have issued a proposal to re-adopt the provisions struck down by the court after receiving public comment, rather than rescind them entirely.











