U.S. labor board raises bar to discipline workers for 'abusive' conduct

Summary

Summary Related documents Agency nixes Trump-era ruling favored by business groups

Board will consider profane conduct on case-by-case basis















(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board on Monday threw out a Trump-era decision that had made it easier for employers to discipline workers who make profane, harassing or discriminatory comments in the course of a workplace dispute.

The Democrat-led board in a 3-1 decision said it was reverting back to a decades-old "setting specific" test for determining when workers' abusive conduct is still protected by federal labor law.

The decision came in a case involving Lion Elastomers LLC, a Texas-based synthetic rubber manufacturer that disciplined and ultimately fired a worker in 2017 after he got into a heated exchange with managers about working conditions.

Lion claimed the worker's conduct was so offensive that the firing was warranted, but the board disagreed and ordered the company to reinstate him.

The NLRB on Monday said a 2020 decision involving General Motors had given companies too much room to sanction worker misconduct without considering the context and whether discipline would discourage other workers from exercising their right to advocate for better working conditions.

In a statement, NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran said the General Motors decision broke with decades of court precedent and failed to adequately consider the rights of workers.

“To fully protect employee rights, conduct during protected concerted activity must be evaluated in the context of that important activity — not as if it occurred in the ordinary workplace context," McFerran said.

Lawyers for Lion Elastomers and the United Steel Workers union, which represents the company's employees, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The board since at least the 1970s had analyzed on a case-by-case basis whether offensive conduct made in the course of a workplace dispute is protected.

But in the General Motors case, the agency had said it would instead ask whether employers would have taken the same action against a worker who made profane comments that did not involve a work-related dispute.

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauded that ruling. They said that prior NLRB precedent had forced many employers to choose between violating labor law by disciplining workers, or foregoing discipline and violating laws requiring them to address workplace discrimination and harassment.

But the board on Monday said labor disputes often become heated, and that should not give employers an excuse to fire workers who are engaged in otherwise lawful union organizing and other activities.

NLRB member Marvin Kaplan, the only Republican on the board, said in dissent that the General Motors ruling had struck an appropriate balance between workers' rights to organize and to be free of a hostile work environment.

"If the past is any guide, the Board will now protect employees who engage in a full range of indefensible misconduct, such as ... shouting racist epithets at other employees or carrying signs sexually harassing a particular employee," Kaplan wrote.

The case is Lion Elastomers LLC, National Labor Relations Board, No. 16–CA–190681.

For Lion: Steven Cupp of Fisher Phillips

For the union: David Jury of United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union

Read more:

NLRB limits protections for profane, racist outbursts by workers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.