US labor board says Trump-era member's conflict tainted hospital case

July 26 (Reuters) - A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has vacated a 2021 decision favoring George Washington University Hospital in a labor dispute, saying a former Republican board member was financially conflicted and should not have participated in the case.

The board on Tuesday in a 2-1 vote threw out a decision holding the Washington D.C. hospital did not violate federal labor law by engaging in "hard bargaining" over a new contract with a union that represented support staff for more than two decades.

The board at that time said the hospital had the right to test its leverage by opening contract talks with "a wish list, throw-in-the-kitchen-sink" proposal, and that it was up to a Service Employees International Union affiliate to provide counterproposals.

The union merely insisted on maintaining the terms in an expired contract rather than seeking common ground to update the agreement, including by making it easier for employees to resign their union membership, the board said.

The case was prompted by unfair labor practice charges that SEIU filed in 2018. An administrative judge had sided with the union originally and ordered GWU to return to the bargaining table, but the board reversed that decision.

The board majority in that ruling included two of former President Donald Trump's Republican appointees to the board, John Ring, its then chair, and William Emanuel, who left in 2021.

But in Tuesday's decision, two members of the board's current Democratic majority appointed by President Joe Biden, NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran and David Prouty, said Emanuel improperly participated in the case and that it should be reconsidered.

Lawyers for the hospital and union did not respond to requests for comment. Emanuel could not be reached for comment.

An NLRB inspector general probe previously found that Emanuel's participation in several cases violated federal law due to his undisclosed investment in a mutual fund that invested in companies including Universal Health Services Inc(UHS.N), GWU Hospital's parent company.

GWU Hospital had urged the board to maintain the prior decision in effect, saying it had been operating in reliance of that ruling in its dealing with a SEIU local, which it stopped recognizing in 2018.

Marvin Kaplan, a Republican board member, in a dissenting opinion said that relitigating the case could result in a different ruling and "reintroduce the union to a workforce that legitimately rejected it four-and-a-half years ago."

But McFerran said the board had now vacated every other decision in which Emanuel improperly participated, pointing to cases involving ExxonMobil, CVS Health and Marathon Petroleum.

"It would be inappropriate for us to take a different procedural course in this case simply because the merits of the underlying case were the subject of disagreement among board members," McFerran wrote.

The case is District Hospital Partners, L.P., National Labor Relations Board, No. 05–CA–216482.

For the hospital: Tammie Rattray and Paul Beshears of Ford Harrison and Steven Bernstein of Fisher & Phillips

For the union: Stephen Godoff of Abato Rubenstein & Abato

For the NLRB general counsel: Barbara Duvall and Andrew Andela

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

