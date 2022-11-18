U.S. labor board warns of furloughs without budget increase

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will likely be forced to furlough employees and slash operating costs if it does not receive a budget increase in the coming year, agency officials warned in a letter to members of Congress on Friday.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran and General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in the letter told members of congressional budget committees that increased labor costs and inflation are eating into the board's $274 million budget, which has not been increased since 2014.

In fiscal year 2023, the NLRB faces $10.2 million in additional labor costs due to a 4.6% raise for employees, according to the letter. Inflation will cost the board an additional $4.8 million, and the NLRB will need to spend $3.7 million to relocate three field offices, the officials said.

"Adjusting for inflation, we have lost one-quarter of our purchasing power over the past nine years," they wrote.

McFerran and Abruzzo did not say how many of the board's 1,200 employees could be furloughed but said any cuts would impair its operations and negatively impact workers, businesses, unions and labor lawyers.

In its 2022 spending proposal, the NLRB said a budget of about $302 million would allow the agency to hire 150 additional staffers.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, proposed a 16% percent funding increase for the NLRB in March, to $319 million. The U.S. House of Representatives last year passed a spending bill that would have boosted the board's budget to $317 million, but the proposal stalled in the Senate.

Friday's letter was sent to Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Democrats who chair committees that oversee the NLRB budget, and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republicans on those panels.

The lawmakers' offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.











