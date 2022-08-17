U.S. labor department memos subject to court review, panel rules

The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rare advisory opinions are "final agency actions," court says

A 2020 memo on data miner's employee insurance plan was invalid

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said opinions issued by the U.S. Department of Labor in response to employers' questions about their legal obligations can be reviewed in court, and struck down a 2020 memo involving a data-mining firm's novel employee health insurance plan.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said DOL improperly concluded that people who install tracking software on their phones in exchange for an ownership stake in Data Marketing Partnership LLC were not "working owners" eligible to participate in an insurance plan regulated by federal law.

The court rejected DOL's claim that advisory opinions, which are only issued when businesses seek guidance on specific sets of facts, are not a "final agency action" subject to court review.

Advisory opinions are uncommon and were particularly rare during the Trump administration, when DOL only issued five. The agency has not published any advisory opinions during the Biden administration.

DOL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for DMP.

Texas-based DMP in 2018, the year it was created, asked DOL for an opinion on whether its health insurance plan for stakeholders was compliant with the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which governs employer-provided benefits.

The department in January 2020 said DMP's partnership arrangement was a scheme designed solely to market private insurance. DOL said agreeing to be tracked online did not create any employment relationship recognized by ERISA.

DMP challenged the opinion in Fort Worth, Texas, federal court. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor sided with the company in 2020, saying DMP's thousands of health-plan purchasers are ERISA-eligible “working owners” who have a stake in DMP and actively provide services to it.

The department appealed, saying O'Connor was wrong on the merits but should have never taken up the case in the first place. Advisory opinions are not "final agency actions" subject to court review, such as rules or formal decisions in cases, DOL said.

The 5th Circuit on Wednesday said advisory opinions are final agency actions because they are legally binding on parties who request them and are not subject to further review at DOL.

And O'Connor correctly concluded that DOL in the 2020 opinion improperly narrowed the definition of "working owner" and inexplicably departed from previous opinions, Circuit Judge Andrew Oldham wrote.

The court sent the case back to O'Connor to consider whether DMP's insurance plan complies with ERISA.

The panel included Circuit Judges Jerry Smith and Jennifer Elrod.

The case is Data Marketing Partnership LP v. U.S. Department of Labor, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11179.

For DMP: Warren Harris of Bracewell

For DOL: Michael Shih of the U.S. Department of Justice

