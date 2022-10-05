U.S. must face lawsuit over denying visa to alleged gang member: court

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State violated a U.S. citizen's constitutional rights by waiting three years to tell her that it denied her El Salvadoran husband's visa application because of his alleged gang ties, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said that because the State Department had infringed Sandra Munoz's due process rights under the U.S. Constitution, it had lost its typical immunity from court review of decisions to deny visa applications.

The visa application by Munoz's husband, Luis Asencio-Cordero, was denied because of his alleged membership in the notoriously violent international gang MS-13, which he denies. The 9th Circuit revived a lawsuit by Munoz and her husband challenging the department's decision.

The State Department and lawyers for Munoz and Asencio-Cordero did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The couple, who married in 2010 and have one child, have not seen each other since 2015, according to filings in the case.

The denial of visa applications by the State Department is generally shielded from court review under a doctrine known as consular nonreviewability.

But the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2015 case Kerry v. Din held that an exception applies when those decisions violate the constitutional rights of U.S. citizens, such as a visa applicant's spouse.

Last year, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alka Sagar in Los Angeles ruled that Din did not apply to Munoz's case because the State Department was not obligated to notify her of its reasons for denying her husband's visa application within a certain period of time.

Munoz appealed and the 9th Circuit on Wednesday reversed. Without knowing why the application was denied, Munoz could not effectively challenge the decision, which violated her due process rights, the court said.

The 9th Circuit sent the case back to Sagar to decide whether the department's denial of Asencio-Cordero's application was reasonable.

The majority included Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez of the 1st Circuit, who sat by designation, and Circuit Judge Mary Schroeder.

In dissent, Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee said adding a timeliness element to the due process obligations imposed on the State Department by the Supreme Court infringes on the agency's discretion in making immigration-related decisions.

"Those determinations are fraught with national security, foreign policy, and sovereignty implications that we are ill-equipped to evaluate," Lee wrote.

The case is Munoz v. U.S. Department of State, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-55365.

For Munoz: Eric Lee and Alan Diamante of Diamante Law Group

For DOS: Joshua Press of the U.S. Department of Justice

